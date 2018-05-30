Speech to Text for Bonding bill signed by Gov. Mark Dayton

some would call an unproductive legislative session in minnesota... governor mark dayton is signing off on a bonding bill. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from our rochester studio to explain what this means for minnesotans.xxx dayton bonding bill-lintro-2 raquel - governor dayton wrote that he signed the bill because minnesota communities need the projects and jobs. one rochester resident i spoke with today says he agrees.xxx dayton bonding bill-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:gov. dayton signs off on bonding bill kimt news 3 i'm glad to see that something came out of this session. patrick gannon tells me it's a good thing... dayton bonding bill-mpkg-5 governor dayton put pen to paper to sign the omnibus bonding bill... dayton bonding bill-mpkg-4 which authorizes almost 1.5 billion dollars in public construction projects across the state. this comes after the governor vetoed... dayton bonding bill-mpkg-6 a massive budget package and a bill with tax cuts. dayton bonding bill-mpkg-3 the tax thing is gonna be a mess for at least a year or two, and that could have been more constructively dealt with so yeah i'm disappointed in general, but i'm glad we got a bonding bill. / dayton bonding bill-ltag-2 coming up on kimt news 3 at six... hear about one project the state is funding through the bill that many in our area have been waiting for. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. governor dayton did issue a line-item veto for one of the projects on the bill... which set aside one million dollars for additional reviews of state water regulations. he said that measure would have added needless bureaucracy.