Power companies work to restore service

Power lines were hit by straight-line winds in Geneva, which caused a major outage.

Posted: Wed May 30 15:47:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 30 15:47:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

today - energy companies are hard at work in geneva... trying to restore power services to all their customers following a major outage caused by the storm. power outages-vo-1 lowerthird2line:crews work to restore power geneva, mn several power lines were damaged by the strong winds... and repairs are being made today, we spoke to a resident in the area who was one of the lucky few who didn't lose power. steve lonning tells us that this storm was like no other.xxx power outages-sot-1 lowerthird2line:steve lonning geneva, mn we lived here for 30 years that and...this straight winds...any damage like this here lonning tells us he only saw some minor damage to his property. /
