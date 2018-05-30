Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-30-2018)

brandon wx weather-main-6 weather-main-5 storms will continue to roll through this evening although this activity will not be as strong as yesterday. these storms should come to an end late this evening followed by partly cloudy skies. a few clouds may stick around for thursday as we should see partly cloudy skies. a brief, isolated shower or storm may be possible to the northeast in the afternoon, highs will be in the middle 80's. friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 80's storms look to return for saturday as a cold front moves through, keeping highs in the 70's for saturday and sunday. we should see plenty of sun for sunday and monday with storms late on tuesday. highs return to the middle 80's by the middle of next week. tonight: isolated evening storms/partly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: partly cloudy. highs: mid 80's. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly clear. lows: low to mid 60's. winds: light and variable. sara wx weather-live-3 weather-live-2 tonight: isolated evening storms/partly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: partly cloudy. highs: mid 80's. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly clear. lows: low to mid 60's. winds: light and variable. thank you brandon. / clear lake will soon become home to an 'inclusive playground.' inclusive playground-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new inclusive playground clear lake, ia grant maulsby and his wife got the idea from an existing playground in ankeny. the maulsbys are parents of two young boys who have autism. the playground is intended