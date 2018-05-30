Speech to Text for Save our hospital to rally in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

won't be long now before inpatient surgeries are no longer available at the mayo clinic health systems albert lea campus. we told you earlier this month mayo is shifting those services to its austin campus in early june. a mayo clinic spokesperson says on average about one inpatient surgery is performed per day at the albert lea campus and the benefits should outweigh the challenges with the change. live but not everyone agrees. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester to explain. patients from the albert lea and surround communities who have rallied against mayo clinic's consolidation plan will be in rochester this afternoon. to show they're committed to bringing new providers to albert lea to deliver the medical services they'll be losing. the grass? roots movement called "save our hospital" last held a rally in rochester last august ? this is video from that demonstration. we met up with two s?o?h supporters who will be demonstrating here later today. "we're giving attention to the fact that those medical services are slowly leaving but we're also celebrating the fact that even though mayo has given us lemons, we're making lemonade and we're finding alternative providers we're finding other ways in which to make this work." the rally will be here at the peace plaza in downtown rochester. we're told save our hospital supporters will be here for about two hours beginning at 3:30. live in rochester deedee stiepan thanks deedee. we will have a reporter at this afternoon's rally ? be sure to tune into our evening newscasts for full coverage.