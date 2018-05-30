Speech to Text for RST warns passengers to arrive early for flights

one of the perks of using local airports is passengers can usually breeze through the check?in and security processing in a matter of minutes. live but that could be changing at one area airport that continues growing. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live at the rochester international airport with what you should know if you're flying in or out of r?s?t. r?s?t passengers should prepare for something many aren't use to experiencing when checking? in... lines! year to date ? r?s?t has seen a 52 percent increase in passengers and that's leading to longer wait times for travelers trying to get through security. so those at r?s? t are offering this travel tip ? plan to arrive an hour and a half before your boarding time. that may be earlier than some frequent flyers are used to but is still quicker than most larger hubs./// "oh absolutely at major hub airports a lot of times they're suggesting 2 1/2 to three hours in advance." peak times when you're most likely to see a line forming here are early mornings and mid afternoon between one and three p?m. live in rochester annalisa pardo thanks annalisa. and more big news coming out the rochester international airport... we're expecting a big announcement coming tomorrow. not much information was given when they posted on facebook about the upcoming announcement. people are commenting on the post speculating the airport could be adding service to another destination. right now r?s?t offers direct flights to minneapolis, atlanta, and chicago. the airport added united airlines as a provider last year. the announcement will be made thursday morning at 9?30.