Speech to Text for Local highlights (5/29)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indication of what's in store.. we better buckle up. - austin and red wing played twice already.. both games.. decided by a single run. austin baseball-vo-5 austin baseball-vo-3 - tonight it's the packers and wingers.. in a section semifinal. - not a ton of offense early in this game... riley wempner singles into center to start the inning.. but that's where he is stranded. - but michael oconnor can throw up some zeroes.. when the packers are in the field.. theres a k from the junior. - the guys behind oconnor are just as good... ground ball to short stop... toss to second.. and austin is out of the jam. - wingers now have a runner on third... teddy tauer sends one to the green... good for a sac fly. - this thing is delayed overnight.. tied at 4... in the 9th inning. / / lowerthirdlinescore:section 1aaa red wing austin 4 4 ppd spx fp 2 team score:mn hs baseball section 1aaa albert lea tigers <none> k-m komets <none> ... - also in section 1-3-a... its an elimination game between albert lea and kasson mantorville. - the winner of this one... is the rain. - the tigers and komets will play for their season... tomorrow at 5. austin sb-vo-4 lowerthird2line:northfield at austin austin, mn - on the softball diamond.. its an elimination game between northfield and austin. - the pack got to this game because of a grand slam earlier by jodryn mccormack...aus tin in the field to start...a hard hit to third is no problem for hannah mcmasters - bottom of the third austin down 1 adison medgaarden singles up the gut to get a runner in scoring position - and mcmasters brings her right home...with a hit to right... lowerthirdlinescore:section 1aaa northfield austin 1 1 ppd it's a tie game at 1 and that's where it ends for tonight thanks to rain. / usc vs blooming prairie-vo-4 usc vs blooming prairie-vo-2 - its an elimination game in section 1-a... usc.. taking on blooming prairie. - the blossoms had a 4-1 lead that is until a great third for usc...joe bushlack hits one to shallow right here getting the rebels within one - b-p regains the lead in the 5th colin lerum singles getting a runner to third - setting up senior max romeo for this...blasting one deep to center all the way to the fence two score - but blossoms find themselves tied up at 10 with one out in the 9th... but cue seth peterson...with the bases loaded lowerthirdlinescore:section 1a usc blooming prairie 10 11 final - after an intentional walk to romeo...hitting the walk off 2 rbi single for the 11-10 victory getting b-p to the section semi's for the first time in almost a decade.xxx usc vs blooming prairie-sot-4 lowerthird2line:seth peterson blooming prairie junior you know it happened on saturday against lyle pacellie and when they intentionally walked him i was excited because i didn't come through that day but i came through today. fc at newman base-vo-4 fc at newman base-vo-2 - number one newman is hosting forest city in a tic crossover game. - josh fitzgerald is on the bump for the home team.. and here comes some cheddar... worked around a leadoff double in the first inning. - knights score in their half of the opening frame..andrew morse with an rbi single up the middle. - newman wins 7-zip. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball forest city (1) newman 0 7 final - safe to say the girls soccer teams at clear lake and ghv are familiar with one another. - obviously.. their schools are only a couple miles apart.... but tonight.. they are also playing for the 4th time this season. ghv at cl soccer-vo-4 ghv at cl soccer-vo-2 - but this one is by far the most important... its an opening round game in class 1-a region 4. - we are early second half...look at the loose ball.. but a hard charging.. morgan westendorf... gets just enough.. and her team gets the clear. - later in the half... almost the exact same situation... lions sprinting after the ball on a breakaway... decent look here... but its westendorf... making another save. - chelsey holck is just as good on the other side... ghv has a great look at the tying goal... but the freshman makes a nice play. - clear lake's insurance comes as the time winds down..sara faber is so good. - her 16th goal of the season... sends clear lake to the second round 2-nil.xxx lowerthirdlinescore:class 1a region 4 ghv clear lake 0 2 final ghv at cl soccer-sot-3 ghv at cl soccer-sot-2 sara: my team is really supportive and it helps knowing they are behind me, and it helps a lot because they really encourage me to do my best. spx fp multi line:ia hs state golf 1st round results 2a) 3rd - bailee frayne (ghv) - 79 2a) t8 - carlee f ... - 18 of the 36 holes.. at state golf are in the books. - some of the sites... had four hours worth of rain delays. - here are the three golfers in the top ten. - the frayne sisters of ghv are in contention in class 2-a. - bailee is 3rd... and carlee is tied for 8th. - and in class 3- a... ashley delong is tied for 7th. - 18 more holes for a title.. tomorrow morning. / sb money-vbox-2 nx