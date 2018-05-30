Speech to Text for Power lines down

strong winds are causing what authorities say is a very dangerous situation in freeborn county...where power lines are down. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan has been spending her evening tracking the damage. she joins us live in our rochester studio. live brooke...the downed power lines aren't the only damage in that area?xx weather damage-lintro-2 raquel...i just got back about an hour ago from tracking damage in the geneva area. what you're seeing right here is tin from an abandoned chicken coop that's scattered all over the field. but that wasn't the only damage in the area.xxx weather damage-mpkg-1 weather damage-mpkg-2 this is the scene just east of geneva where as you can see at least 4 power lines are down. utility crews are working to repair the downed lines and freeborn county sheriff freitag says this is a very dangerous scene so unless you live in the area-they are urging folks to keep their distance. one woman who lives right down the road has to take a different route to get home now and can't believe the damage. lowerthird2line:roberta vesely geneva, mn "it is startling its like oh my gosh i didn't know it would be this bad and its like is it a tornado? well they dont know what it was it could be strong winds or a tornado they really didn't know what it was." weather damage-ltag-2 kimt storm team three chief meteorologist tyler roney says what pushed through geneva was actually just strong winds. still a scary situation for those who live in the area. live in the rochester studio...brooke mckivergan...kim t news three. / thank you brooke. those crews are working to get the power lines repaired and the damage clean up. stay with kimt news three for the latest. / outage numbers-vo-1 outage numbers-2 according to their facebook page - freeborn- mower cooperative services says the outage in geneva is affecting about four-hundred members. rochester public utilities is currently reporting no outages. / mercy outage-bpclip-2 mercy outage-bpclip-3