Speech to Text for Community focus meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of racial disparities in rochester public schools - the community focus team was formed. and tonight - they met to discuss their progress and take a look at the future. comm focus-vo-1 comm focus-vo-2 their sub committees meet up and brainstorm ideas that they would like to see happen and how to make them a reality for the school system. the school board has suggested in the 20-18 budget that there be a new school liaison officer. kamau wilkins is a member of the focus team but is also a parent in rochester and says personally-he doesn't see how that would benefit the kids.xxx comm focus-sot-1 comm focus-sot-2 "understanding a relationship between the police and the criminalization of youth within a school setting it becomes really problematic and dangerous for the future of our youth to have police officers as a sort of administrative reaction." wilkins says instead-he'd like to see new ideas of how to discipline students and more restorative actions. / coming up on kimt news three at ten...a check of your crop report. we're finding out where farmers in our area are at. news tease-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:caught in the storm plus...a local man reflects on a very scary situation...