Speech to Text for People without power

power is now benig restored to alliant customers in the clear lake and mason city area after massive storms left around 10- thousand without power. on the scene k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to those battling the heat - and trying to well keep their food from spoiling.xxx mercy outage-sot-1 mercy outage-llmpkg-2 janice anderson is one of the thousands without power today with mnay of her neighbors saying it took 21 hours before it was finally restored. anderson has a generator for her home...allowing her to work from home. but she says many of her neighbors weren't so lucky...like jose del feeante who says he has two freezers full of meat he worries will go bad. at one point...power outage numbers reached more than ten- thousand. mercy outage-llmpkg-3 that's crazy i thought it was just our neighborhood but i know some other in clear had no power but i talked to some of them from work today and they their power was restored around two o clock three something like that. mercy outage-llmpkg-4 it's not just residents that are having to deal with these power outages companies like mercy family clinic and pharmacy in clear lake have a sign in their window saying they are closed because of the extended power outage. mercy outage-llmpkg-5 those with mercy medical center north iowa say many employees were sent home today as well as appointments canceled. they did still keep some patients appointments, but it is unclear which patients were still able to receive medical treatment. in clear lake brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. as of nine tonight - 19 cerro gordo county residents are still without power. those with alliant energy say they hope to restore the remaining residents by midnight tonight. / and while we're currently dealing with tonight's round of storm damage... drone damage vid-vo-1 drone damage vid-vo-2 those in clear lake are still picking up the pieces from yesterdays storms. this video was taken this morning.... and as you can see - there is plenty to clean up in and around the town. debris from the roof of a barn could be seen in multiple fields... a dock was destroyed near city park... and trees were down all around the town. / it's purpose is to tackle