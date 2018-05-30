Speech to Text for Catching up with Dasiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clear over night... track and field fans in our area... love dasiana larson.. and all of her success. - we told you about her qualifying for the national tournament last night on facebook... and today.. we are getting our chance to catch up with the former ghv star. maybe more with das-vbox-2 nx fp multi line video box:larson to nationals women's hammer qualifies for d-i nationals placed 6th in p ... - dasiana is now a senior at liberty will be competing in the womens hammer throw at the division one national tournament in eugene oregon. - larson tells us on facetime this afternoon.. she can feel love from garner... all the way in virignia.xxx maybe more with das-sot-3 lowerthird2line:dasiana larson ghv senior dasiana larson: everyone has been very supportive, ive gotten facebook messages, facebook posts, i just feel the love because i know that they are there and they still are encouraging me and that like honestly brings tears to my eyes. spx fp multi line:mn hs bb/sb playoff