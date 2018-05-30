Clear

Catching up with Dasiana

Larson is heading to nationals

Posted: Tue May 29 19:05:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 19:05:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Speech to Text for Catching up with Dasiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clear over night... track and field fans in our area... love dasiana larson.. and all of her success. - we told you about her qualifying for the national tournament last night on facebook... and today.. we are getting our chance to catch up with the former ghv star. maybe more with das-vbox-2 nx fp multi line video box:larson to nationals women's hammer qualifies for d-i nationals placed 6th in p ... - dasiana is now a senior at liberty will be competing in the womens hammer throw at the division one national tournament in eugene oregon. - larson tells us on facetime this afternoon.. she can feel love from garner... all the way in virignia.xxx maybe more with das-sot-3 lowerthird2line:dasiana larson ghv senior dasiana larson: everyone has been very supportive, ive gotten facebook messages, facebook posts, i just feel the love because i know that they are there and they still are encouraging me and that like honestly brings tears to my eyes. spx fp multi line:mn hs bb/sb playoff
Mason City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
We're tracking another round of showers and storms for this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events