Breaking Ground on Local Distillery

it's expected to give a boost to local businesses. a distillery is coming to southeastern minnesota. on the scene kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us where.xxx distillery-lpkg-1 distillery-llpkg-2 the lot behind me is the future site of harmony spirits. distillery-llpkg-3 the three owners are breaking ground on their new business...after years of it being just an idea. distillery-llpkg-5 we were discussing how we really would like to have something local that we could all visit and that conversation turned to we should do this. distillery-llpkg-10 an addition to the small southeastern minnesota town of harmony. i think we're gonna support all the other local business that are here as well... distillery-llpkg-9 one of those being preston liquor... which is just about 10 miles down the road. joe lafreniere owns it... anything i can bring in local people seem to like, ya know everyone's looking for something local. and says it'll boost people shopping locally. i wanna see what, what's being made in the area, distillery-llpkg-7 what the flavor is, ya know what local ingredients are in it that you can pick out from something like being mass produced from somewhere else. distillery-llpkg-8 after construction... their plan is to start distilling vodka and whiskey first. it's been quite a process ya know... there's a lot of permits, a lot of regulations. so we're just excited to get the building up and get our equipment in there and get licensed and be ready to make an exceptional product that everybody can enjoy with us. distillery-llpkg-4 owners hope to have the building up by july and distilling is permit-pending. reporting in harmony, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / the nearest distillery in southeastern minnesota is rockfilter distillery which is in spring grove. /