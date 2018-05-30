Speech to Text for Barn & Contents Destroyed in Fire

couple woke up in the middle of the night to barn fire-vo-1 barn fire-vo-2 find this....their barn going up in flames. this is on heather avenue in clear lake. when crews arrived their main focus was making sure the fire didn't spread to the home...which is just fifty yards away. still there's about 200- thousand dollars in damage. tonight we're hearing from the homeowner...wh o has no idea how this happened. kimt news three's katie huinker has the story. xxx barn fire-pkg-1 barn fire-pkg-2 we had that storm yesterday afternoon and everything seemed alright so i don't know, we just don't know. rich oehlert and his wife moved in to their dream home just two months ago. i can't believe how it burned, it was just tin and wood. now oehlert looks on as his barn continues to smolder...not only did it house many of his possessions... barn fire-pkg-3 we lost everything i bought a new john deere tractor, my golf carts, my lawn mowers and everything is gone. barn fire-pkg-4 it was complete with everthing you need to live....including a bathroom and laundry room. now... i am just sick. it's a total loss. it was just ablaze i don't know what happened and the fireman didn't seem to know what happened either. oehlert plans to rebuild and says he's just happy the fire didn't spread to his home. / multiple agencies