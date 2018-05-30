Speech to Text for Caught in the Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

says he was on the lake much of the day over by p-m park, the seawall-. this is video of bernhardt when the storm hit--- it is very hard to make out, but you can tell how strong the storm was. his first priority was getting his girlfriend and 15 month old baby off the boat and to safety. then...bernhard t tells us he stayed on the boat to try to cut the waves and protect not only his boat, but others in the area as well, the situation turned very scary when he was thrown off the boat by massive waves.xxx boat rescues-lmpkg-3 when i was outside of the boat yes trying to get back on the boat just because of a spinning propel yeah, that wasn't the smartest thing to do probably. / berhardt tells me he did face a similar situation once while on a fishing trip with friends. but raquel...he says this situation was scarier because his family was on the boat too. live in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. storm