Speech to Text for Rochester awarded grant to improve water quality

the city of rochester is being awarded a grant from the environmental protection agency to improve the water quality in the zumbro river. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox is live downtown where the demonstration project is going to be installed... jeremiah - can you explain that project?xxx maplive:water quality grant rochester, mn google earth 2018 google 3rd st parking ramp.jpg yes amy - this grant is so the city can create a green space. they are starting by addressing stromwater run off... storm water updates-lintro-2 now right here - near the 3rd street parking ramp is where the city plans to build a pocket park to help runoff from the street not end up in our river. i spoke to new moms in the area who say they want to see a more green rochester.xxx storm water updates-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:stormwater project starts tomorrow rochester, mn vo: claire langton-yanoitz and megan chan consider themselves to be environmentall y friendly moms. sot: storm water updates-pkg-4 we do cloth diapers and ya know try to be environmental storm water updates-pkg-6 vo: when they learned that the city was awarded a grant from the e-p-a to improve the water qualtity of the zumbro river... they were all for it. sot: anything to help clean it up sounds like a good idea vo: rochester public works department coordinator megan moeller tells me that the there isn't a major issue with the water quality in the river. but it's more of a way to show how going green in a growing urban evniroment will help the community. sot: storm water updates-pkg-3 but our surface waters gets the storm water runoff that doesn't get clean so that's fertilizer animal waste salt from the deicing in the winter time that gets picked up by rain water and carried to our surface waters often without treatment so it can act as a pollutant storm water updates-pkg-7 vo: and creating more green spaces will help collect the water runoff... meaning the water will seep into the soil and naturally filter out pollutants. chan sees this as a way to preserve and grow the city she lives in. sot: lowerthird2line:megan chan rochester, mn they're places where we have birthday parties and graduation different big life events so i think it's important to pay attention to these palces where we spend our time. / lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com now there will be some impacts from this construction this lane of traffic - side walk and these parking spaces will be closed starting tomorrow. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the construction is expected to be completed by late july. /