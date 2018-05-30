Speech to Text for Law enforcement holds open forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

members of local law enforcement are working to inform parents about what's going on in their communities. preview sex trafficking-vo-1 lowerthird2line:community awareness and trends chatfield, mn that's why the olmsted county sheriff's office is holding an open forum tonight at the chatfield center for the arts. sheriff deputies will speak on drug awareness and there will also be a human trafficking expert. kathleen hebl says she thinks human trafficking is relevant to talk about... since it affects all communities.xxx preview sex trafficking-sot-1 preview sex trafficking-sot-2 "i'm hoping it follows through into the other southeast minnesota communities so that we can all benefit from it and be aware of it and have our eyes open for it." the event is open to the public and starts at 6:30 tonight. / researchers