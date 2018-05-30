Speech to Text for Power companies work to restore service

/ those with alliant energy tell us they have about one hundred customers that are still without power after major outages caused by yesterday's severe weather. at one point - more than 10- thousand customers were without electricity the area around mason city and clear lake. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking to people dealing with those outages... he joins us now live from clear lake.xxx maplive:residents still without power clear lake, ia google earth 2018 google clear lake power outages.jpg amy i am on south twelfth street and sixth street south where many residents tell me they have not had power for more than 12 hours. mercy power outage-lintro-2 i spoke to a number of different people on this block today who are looking to beat the heat by swimming because they don't have air conditioning.xxx mercy power outage-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:residents still without power clear lake, ia janice anderson of clear lake is one of those without power since six last night. she was asked to work from home today as her company is also without power. right now - she's powering her home with a generator. mercy family clinic is also closed today as they sent home many of their staff members and canceled a number of appointments because of a power outage there. anderson says she doesn't have air conditioning in her home right now - but says it could be worse. mercy power outage-mpkg-3 it's not bad in there we kept all the blinds pulled and their was power for a couple of outlets in the kitchen so i have a fan running in their and im working there from my table. / mercy power outage-ltag-2 i spoke to another neighbor who has been outside most of the day trying to stay cool, he says he has two freezers full of meat that he is worried are going to spoil. amy - he tells me he hopes the power comes back soon and he certainly isn't alone. live in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. those with alliant say they hope to have the remaining residents' power back on by midnight. rochester also experience some major power outages. mercy power outage-tag-1 mercy power outage-tag-2 take a look at this tweet sent out today by rochester public utiliities. it says an issued with a piece of protective equipment inside a substation caused an hourlong disruption in service... impacting more than 62-hundred customers... mostly in north-west rochester. /