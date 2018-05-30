Speech to Text for Storm cleanup underway in Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as more storms move in to our area...people are still working to recover after last night's severe weather. from branches to huge uprooted trees... kimt news 3's katie huinker explains how the community of clear lake is moving forward.xxx severe weather-pkg-1 severe weather-pkg-5 it's just weird to be on the edge of a vacation weekend where everyone was enjoying their time here and all of a sudden it's destroyed. marissa fichter lives in clear lake. after a beautiful day...she didn't see this amount of destruction coming. severe weather-pkg-2 we were on north shore over by redstone and it hit so quickly it felt like a mini hurricane. severe weather-pkg-6 and it looked like one too... waves crashing it was pretty insane watching the waves and watching the destruction so that's pretty crazy. from trees falling on homes to damaged barns and docks....waking up this morning many are finally examining the destruction....in cluding chuck conroy. severe weather-pkg-4 the neighbors across the street lost the top of a walnut tree that was 24 in in diameter. severe weather-pkg-7 now he is ready to lend a helping hand...and a tool or two. i got the chainsaw out last night loaned it to the neighbor so he can get some of his stuff cleaned up. which he says is the great thing about iowa. everybody is cleaning up and helping each other so that's a good thing. and fichter points out the good news in all of this...no one was hurt. there are power lines down, there are huge trees down but those could have fallen on people or cars or houses and so far it seems a lot of it has fallen on power lines or the road. in clear lake, katie huinker, kimt news 3. / both are happy with how the city is handling the situation and are hopeful their town will be back to normal again soon.