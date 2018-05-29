Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

My Money Monday - May 28, What to consider when buying a car.

Here are some tips.

Posted: Tue May 29 12:57:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 12:57:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking another round of showers and storms for this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events