Severe weather 10:00

memorial day celebrations take a drastic turn.. we are taking a look at some of the worst damage left behind by tonight's severe weather. plus - downed power lines leave thousands in the dark. how many are without power at this hour and when it could be restored. plus - the community looks on as police investigate a stabbing. we just got off the phone with police and have an update for you. thanks for joining us tonight i'm katie huinker. first tonight a powerful storm rips through north iowa leaving behind a trail of destruction.. that is no exxageration. trees are completely uprooted. roads are flooded.. docks destroyed and thousands are without power..... we have complete coverage coming up. at one point tonight - more than 9000 people were without power in north iowa according to alliant energy... power outage-vobox-1 power outage-vobox-2 at this hour 38-hundred people do not have power. alliant energy says they have called crews in and will be working throughout the night to get people's power back on. that will either be late tonight or early tomorrow morning. and a reminder not to drive over or get near any power lines on the ground...there are quite a few of them out there. / let's go to kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist tyler roney for a check of the weather.. first look wx-main-3 first look wx-main-4 first look wx-main-5 tonight: isolated storms early/partly cloudy. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny/isolated evening storms. highs: lower 90's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday night: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. clear lake-vo-3 those storms have created substancial damage across the north iowa area take a look. clear lake-wpvo-1 lowerthird2line:severe storm damage clear lake, ia this is in clear lake near south shore drive-- you can see a large tree is completely uprooted-- causing severe damage to the coundos across from it. this is sixth avenue south and south eighth street in clear lake where the road is completely blocked off as crews work to free power lines from tree branches. some are already looking to clean up the mess the storm left behind-- cutting trees, doing some racking. / ventura storm damage-vo-1 ventura storm damage-vo-2 and just a mile south of ventura you'll see this. some massive damage you can here a power pole is snapped and tree limbs on b-35. this is heading east towards clear lake. some roads are shut down tonight in mason city...whether that be for downed power lines, trees... mc storm coverage-wpvo-1 mc storm coverage-vo-2 or flooding. we are seeing some localized flooding. this is on 1st st sw near monroe ave intersection. our reporter on scene says the red car sat there for at least 10 minutes and saw another vehicle speeding up just to make it through...pleas e don't do that. turnn around don't drown. / mc storm coverage-vo-1 mc storm coverage-vo-2 and on 17th street st southwest in mason city a tree split in a backyard and completely blocked the road, damaging a fence and a light pole...landing just feet from a neighbors house.xxx mc storm coverage-sot-1 mc storm coverage-sot-2 i sent her a message on facebook and said is my tree in your yard did it hit your house i was in the kitchen and i looked out the window everything looked fine and then the next thing you know the wind was going really fast and i looked out and the tree was down it was thundering i didn't even hear it trees uprooted-vo-1 fire truck siren trees uprooted-natvo-2 and that's not all the damage...the mason city fire department was busy responding to power lines sparking flames on tree limbs...plus there was a tree completely uprooted on 8th street southwest also in mason city...falling on power lines and the neighbors roof. / northwood cemetary-vo-1 lowerthird2line:large trees uprooted northwood, ia even large, established trees weren't immune to the high winds..as you can see here. these were taken at sunset rest cemetary in northwood. it is truly amazing to see the sheer power of those wind gusts. / stabbing-vo-3 police are investigating a stabbing that had an entire community on edge today.. stabbing-vo-4 stabbing-vo-5 it happened at 11-11 east state street just before 5:00 tonight. when police arrived they say they did find one stab victim. stabbing-wpvo-1 lowerthird2line:stabbing investigation underway mason city, ia neighbors say they saw police break a side window to yell at those inside to open the front door. when they did not, police were seen entering through the back of the house. police say the victim suffered superficial stab wounds - they were taken to mercy medical center north iowa. every neighbor on the block was either outside or looking out their windows...somet hing one resident says is a good thing. xxx stabbing-sot-1 stabbing-sot-2 it's disturbing, the only thing that i can say is good for the neighborhood is that the entire neighborhood came out and said what's going on? i mean the entire neighborhood wants them to know we are keeping an eye on things going on. so that's the good thing. the bad thing is what actually happened here. dawson arrest-wpgrxvo-1 dawson arrest-wpgrxvo-2 behind bars tonight is godfrey dawson. mason city police tell us he was at the home at the time of the stabbing and was taken into custody on three warrants. dawson arrest-wpgrxvo-3 this is video of his arrest. he is facing multiple charges including violation of parole, violation of a no contact order, and voluntary absence of custody. / backseat car alarm-stinger-2 in 20-17...43 children died of a heatstroke from being left in the car too long. that's according to kids and cars dot org. now a bipartisan bill introduced in the u-s housecould reduce these tragedies. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan set out to talk with some parents to see what they think of this. she's live in rochester now, brooke? backseat car alarm-lintro-2 katie i spent the afternoon talking with parents in rochester and every mother i spoke with said they'd never be able to forget their child in the car...but these tragedies are all too common. xxx backseat car alarm-pkg-1 backseat car alarm-pkg-3 "moms have to check their cars, it's a long day people are running around." backseat car alarm-pkg-2 maureen muke is a mother of 3 "every year especially at this time of the year, you always hear of a casualty." that's where the "helping overcome trauma for children alone in rear seats act" comes in. it would make the united states d-o-t require all cars have an alert system to remind you to look in the rear seat when the car is turned off. "click stop engine button, ding ding ding" rear seat reminder and muke completely supports the idea because being a mom isn't easy. "everybody's running a rat race around here nobody means to leave their kids in their car unsupervised. something just happens and you lose track." kelli crary is also a mother of 3 but says she doesn't feel like a reminder should be necessary... backseat car alarm-pkg-4 "how can a parent forget they have a child in the back seat?" backseat car alarm-pkg-6 while she realizes some may need it-she doesn't think she would need one herself. "even if its an infant, they're your number one life...you don't really forget that there's a child in the back seat." maureen is always sure to keep track of her little ones so she doesn't make any mistakes. "i think it's going to be really hard for me to make a mistake like that, i always do a head count." and if you don't have a reminder embeded in your car - maureen has some advice..especial ly in this hot weather. "a teddy bear. always make sure you see the brown teddy bear that way it reminds you to check the back of your car so you always have to have the brown teddy bear in the back of your car that way it's a constant reminder...if you don't have it then you haven't checked the back of your car." maureen tells me she also makes sure to keep her kids hydrated during the hot days like the one we saw today and make them take breaks to aviod heat exhaustion in the summer. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. and researchers at arizona state found childrens core temperatures rise quicker than adults and their bodies aren't as efficient at cooling themselves down...so be sure to check your rear seat before jumping out of the car this summer. before severe weather struck - plenty of people celebrated memorial day... tease 1-vo-3 lowerthirdbanner:celebrating memorial day by going to one of many services across our area. we are taking you to several in north iowa and southern minnesota next. /