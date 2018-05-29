Home
Clear
Storm aftermath in Clear Lake - May 29 (city park)
Here is what it looked like from the air Tuesday morning.
Posted: Tue May 29 06:40:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 06:40:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
