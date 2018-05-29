Clear

Storm aftermath near Clear Lake - May 29

Many are cleaning up after Monday's severe storm.

Posted: Tue May 29 06:33:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 06:33:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events