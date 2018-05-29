Speech to Text for Severe weather leaves trail of damage across N. Iowa

clean up is underway this morning in north iowa after high winds reek havok on the area. but there is a lot to clean up... powerlines are downed and trees laying on top of houses. for how the clean up efforts are going this morning in one of the hardest hit areas. live we go live to kimt news three's kaite huniker who is live in clear lake... good morning katie. good morning tyler and arielle. i'm just off the shore of clear lake where these storms made quite the impact. as you can see behind me... this dock is completely destroyed... and it's not hard to see why once you look at this video. take a look... this is dramtic video from a viewer. the wind caused violent waves on the lake... and these storms left damage all acorss clear lake and ventura. these are photos from the clear lake police department. you can see this tree massive tree laying down on a house. whole sections of trees were taken down also due to very strong winds. and in ventura... they saw some heavy damage also. high winds took this barn down to the ground... even snapping power lines in half. it took a few branches down with it also. so lots of clean up to do this morning across north iowa. a reminder... if you see downed powerlines... do not drive over them or get out of your car or go near them. call your local law enforcement and they will deal with it. thank you katie. and clear lake wasn't the only hard hit area... take a look at these viewer photos. the high winds took down massive trees all over the area... including laying this tree down on top of someone's home. you also might find it a little difficult to get around this morning as a number of trees are laying in the middle of the street. the storm even caused some localized flooding. more of that should be cleared up by now... but there is still a chance for some deeper ponding on the roads. do not drive through it... turn around and don't drown. inet over 1000 customers are still without power this morning in clear lake and mason city... down from over 10? thousand from last night. alliant energy told us crews were working throughout the night to get powerlines back up and they went down. no word yet when power could switched back on. and power in rochester has been knocked out to over 4000 customers after the severe weather rolled through that area...