Dangers of driving dehydrated

we often hear of drunk driving and distracted driving, but what about dehydrated driving? a recent study shows getting behind the wheel dehydrated could be as dangerous as driving slightly under the influence. we always hear don't drink and drive, and now we're hearing drink and drive. but a different kind of drink. drivers knowledge tests dot com suggests keeping water with you when driving to avoid dizzieness behind the wheel. since driving dehydrated can also affect concentration and coordination, they also suggest eating water?full foods like cucumbers and swtrawberries . if you do feel dehydrated, pull over to a rest stop. symptoms of dehydration include everything from headaches, thirst, and even bad