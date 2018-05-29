Clear

Dangers of driving dehydrated

Dangers of driving dehydrated

Posted: Tue May 29 05:13:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 05:13:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Dangers of driving dehydrated

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we often hear of drunk driving and distracted driving, but what about dehydrated driving? a recent study shows getting behind the wheel dehydrated could be as dangerous as driving slightly under the influence. we always hear don't drink and drive, and now we're hearing drink and drive. but a different kind of drink. drivers knowledge tests dot com suggests keeping water with you when driving to avoid dizzieness behind the wheel. since driving dehydrated can also affect concentration and coordination, they also suggest eating water?full foods like cucumbers and swtrawberries . if you do feel dehydrated, pull over to a rest stop. symptoms of dehydration include everything from headaches, thirst, and even bad
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events