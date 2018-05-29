Speech to Text for Fighting heat while fighting fires

the recent heat wave is impacting firefighters. take a look at this. on sunday, gold cross ambulance had to help treat firefighters on scene who were putting out a garage fire in byron with temperatures in the high nineties. it was a similar story for firefighters at a scene in dodge center just last week. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after looking into just how firefighters fight heat( while also fighting a fire./// good morning tyler and arielle, the rochester fire department tells me the high temperatures don't necessarily impact a burning fire, but it does create problems for the fire fighters responding./// the hardest part about fighting any fire in this heat or working at all in this heat is just that of the heat stress. + chad kuhlman says high temperatures can make running into a 500 degree burning building in gear, much hotter. to show just how hot, he let me give it a try. you got it. that means ? pants, boots, jacket, hood, face mask, helmet, gloves and an oxygen tank. <this is the full firefighter turn out gear on you right now, it's hot. it's hot.> in full turn out gear like this, firefighters have an extra three layers and at least 60 extra pounds which can create a world of difference in extreme heat. staying hydrated is key. a task that may require back up. on a hot day... gold cross ambulance may stay nearby to help give firefighters water or an air conditioned place to take a break. if conditions call for it, greater measures are taken. if iv access needs to be obtained to continue the hydration process, if we need to be taken to the emergency room by all means... if the thought is there, we'll take all precautions and we'll go. checked on your loved ones, check on the elderly, when it's hot it kuhlman says firefighters also carry different tools into a fire which adds even more weight in this kind of heat. live in rochester, annalisa pardo kimt news three. in extreme fires, kuhlman (cool?man) says frefighters also take more breaks to combat the heat.