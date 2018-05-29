Speech to Text for FORECAST 5.29.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll see yet another day climbing well above the average and back into the 90s today with an abundance of sunshine to boot! with the heat and humidity staying fairly high, we'll then see a chance for the development of spotty showers and thunderstorm s during the pm hours. this sets off a bit of a transition period for us coming into the overnight hours, where scattered showers and thunderstorm s remain possible into a cooler wednesday. highs will drop into the mid 80s for our mostly cloudy wednesday with scattered storms possible through the day, but more likely during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. the rest of the week looks drier but cooler as highs will remain in the mid 80s until falling back to the upper 70s for the weekend. today: mostly sunny/isolated pm showers & storms. highs: lower 90s. winds: southeast at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/scatter ed showers & storms. lows: middle 60s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly to partly sunny/pm showers & storms highs: middle to upper 80s. winds: