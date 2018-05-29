Clear

Local Sports (5/28)

Posted: Mon May 28 21:27:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 21:27:32 PDT 2018
base-vo-3 - newman baseball is in action this memorial day hosting esterville lincoln central... - it's a defensive battle to start kaden kratz on the bump...gets the k with a man on to end top of the fourth - newman has a couple of hits but nothing to show for it until here...andrew morse with two on watches a wild pitch go pass and waves in ian holmgaard for the first run of the game - same at bat and morse takes it upon himself to get another knights run...hitting out to left elc cant make the play for newman to score elc at new base-vo-4 then this storm hit...the game had to be delayed with a newman 2-oh lead. / dasiana larson to natty-vbox-1
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
