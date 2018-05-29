Speech to Text for Dasiana Larson qualifies for nationals

dasiana larson made a name for herself across iowa in the shot put during her time at ghv...posting three straight top three finishes at state and winning drake... dasiana larson to natty-vbox-1 dasiana larson to natty-vbox-2 now the 2014 cardinal grad is getting recognized across the country...over the weekend the now senior at libery university in virgina qualified for the division 1 national track and field championships with a 6th place finish in the women's hammer throw at the preliminary meet with a throw of 203-10. it's dasiana's first trip to nationals in eugene oregon but the flames third straight female hammer thrower to make a national appearance. /