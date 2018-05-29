Speech to Text for Stabbing investigation underway

investigating a stabbing that had an entire community on edge today.. stabbing-vo-4 stabbing-vo-5 it happened at 11-11 east state street just before 5:00 tonight. when police arrived they say they did find one stab victim. stabbing-wpvo-1 lowerthird2line:stabbing investigation underway mason city, ia neighbors say they saw police break a side window to yell at those inside to open the front door. when they did not, police were seen entering through the back of the house. police say the victim suffered superficial stab wounds - they were taken to mercy medical center north iowa. every neighbor on the block was either outside or looking out their windows...somet hing one resident says is a good thing. xxx stabbing-sot-1 stabbing-sot-2 it's disturbing, the only thing that i can say is good for the neighborhood is that the entire neighborhood came out and said what's going on? i mean the entire neighborhood wants them to know we are keeping an eye on things going on. so that's the good thing. the bad thing is what actually happened here. dawson arrest-wpgrxvo-1 dawson arrest-wpgrxvo-2 behind bars tonight is godfrey dawson. mason city police tell us he was at the home at the time of the stabbing and was taken into custody on three warrants. dawson arrest-wpgrxvo-3 this is video of his arrest. he is facing multiple charges including violation of parole, violation of a no contact order, and voluntary absence of custody. / backseat car alarm-stinger-2