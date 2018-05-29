Clear

Starbucks closing for anti-bias training

Will your favorite Starbucks be open?

Posted: Mon May 28 21:07:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 21:07:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Starbucks closing for anti-bias training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

starbucks.bmp starbucks is closing more than 8 thousand of its coroporate owned stores tomorrow to hold anti-bias training. starbucks training-vo-1 lowerthird2line:starbucks closing for training rochester, mn but if you can't go without your morning brew - both the starbucks in rochester on south broadway and the starbucks in mason city on 4th street southwest will not be closing until 2-30 for the training. and you can count on starbucks in hyvees and targets to be open as well. one starbucks worker tells kimt the training is to reflect on the bias in our society and talk about how they can create public spaces that everyone feels welcome in. one woman who just bought her daily coffee says she's happy to see them taking steps in the right direction.xxx starbucks training-sot-1 starbucks training-sot-2 "a lot of those issues really stem from the top down. we look at the way our government system is structured, how our criminal justice system is structured so its hard to be like, every little business do the things that the country isnt even willing to do but its got to start somewhere."
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events