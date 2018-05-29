Speech to Text for Starbucks closing for anti-bias training

starbucks.bmp starbucks is closing more than 8 thousand of its coroporate owned stores tomorrow to hold anti-bias training. starbucks training-vo-1 lowerthird2line:starbucks closing for training rochester, mn but if you can't go without your morning brew - both the starbucks in rochester on south broadway and the starbucks in mason city on 4th street southwest will not be closing until 2-30 for the training. and you can count on starbucks in hyvees and targets to be open as well. one starbucks worker tells kimt the training is to reflect on the bias in our society and talk about how they can create public spaces that everyone feels welcome in. one woman who just bought her daily coffee says she's happy to see them taking steps in the right direction.xxx starbucks training-sot-1 starbucks training-sot-2 "a lot of those issues really stem from the top down. we look at the way our government system is structured, how our criminal justice system is structured so its hard to be like, every little business do the things that the country isnt even willing to do but its got to start somewhere."