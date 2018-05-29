Speech to Text for Rear seat reminders

20-17...43 children died of a heatstroke from being left in the car too long. that's according to kids and cars dot org. now a bipartisan bill introduced in the u-s housecould reduce these tragedies. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan set out to talk with some parents to see what they think of this. she's live in rochester now, brooke? backseat car alarm-lintro-2 katie i spent the afternoon talking with parents in rochester and every mother i spoke with said they'd never be able to forget their child in the car...but these tragedies are all too common. xxx backseat car alarm-pkg-1 backseat car alarm-pkg-3 "moms have to check their cars, it's a long day people are running around." backseat car alarm-pkg-2 maureen muke is a mother of 3 "every year especially at this time of the year, you always hear of a casualty." that's where the "helping overcome trauma for children alone in rear seats act" comes in. it would make the united states d-o-t require all cars have an alert system to remind you to look in the rear seat when the car is turned off. "click stop engine button, ding ding ding" rear seat reminder and muke completely supports the idea because being a mom isn't easy. "everybody's running a rat race around here nobody means to leave their kids in their car unsupervised. something just happens and you lose track." kelli crary is also a mother of 3 but says she doesn't feel like a reminder should be necessary... backseat car alarm-pkg-4 "how can a parent forget they have a child in the back seat?" backseat car alarm-pkg-6 while she realizes some may need it-she doesn't think she would need one herself. "even if its an infant, they're your number one life...you don't really forget that there's a child in the back seat." maureen is always sure to keep track of her little ones so she doesn't make any mistakes. "i think it's going to be really hard for me to make a mistake like that, i always do a head count." and if you don't have a reminder embeded in your car - maureen has some advice..especial ly in this hot weather. "a teddy bear. always make sure you see the brown teddy bear that way it reminds you to check the back of your car so you always have to have the brown teddy bear in the back of your car that way it's a constant reminder...if you don't have it then you haven't checked the back of your car." maureen tells me she also makes sure to keep her kids hydrated during the hot days like the one we saw today and make them take breaks to aviod heat exhaustion in the summer. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. and researchers at arizona state found childrens core temperatures rise quicker than adults and their bodies aren't as efficient at cooling themselves down...so be sure to check your rear seat before jumping out of the car