Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-28-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

iowa and southern minnesota and it will lead to some isolated showers and thunderstorms for this evening. the heat won't be done yet for tuesday as the sunshine will be back along with highs in the lower 90's. another round of those pop up showers and thunderstorms will be back by tuesday evening. while isolated storms will linger for wednesday, temperatures will finally cool to the lower to mid 80's for highs. it's not much of a cool down, but it's something! it'll be a quiet rest of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid 80's generally for thursday and friday and even to start next weekend off. some rain will be possible saturday evening and we'll keep a close eye on that as we track it. tonight: isolated storms early/partly cloudy. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny/isolated evening storms. highs: lower 90's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday night: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. cov. your health-pkg-2