Speech to Text for Fundraising on Memorial Day

others are celebrating memorial day by giving back. live k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is live in front at the veterans of foreign wars post in rochester where one little girl is on a mission to serve those who served the country- jeremiah. / fundraisers for vets-lintro-4 katie - i met a little girl named addy gore - who wants to donate all the money she's made today to veterans in this building. fundraisers for vets-lintro-3 and on a hot day like today she's hoping to bring in big bucks to those who fought for our country...by selling a refreshing beverage. / fundraisers for vets-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:girl on a mission to raise funds for vets rochester, mn vo: one girl is one a mission to spread her love for those who risked their lives. nat: hello vo: addy gore is apart of the buddy poppy program where she sells poppies and lemonade to commemorate the lives of service people killed in battles. but for addy she does it for one person. sot: lowerthird2line:addy gore rochester, mn my dad is a veteran so i think this would make him happy. fundraisers for vets-pkg-5 vo:her dad- zachary gore-is an iraq veteran who served 11- years in the army national guard. gore was a u-s army infantryman team leader and is now active with the v-f-w post 1215. sot: addy actually learned how to walk at the v-f-w downtown vo:addy's mother caitlin matera tells me the v-f-w in rochester has become a second home to her family. and having a lemonade stand is a simple way for them to honor veterans. sot: lowerthird2line:caitlin matera rochester, mn it's important as the v-f-w says you honor the dead by supporting the living so the best thing you can do is remember those who have passed and to keep supporting their values. fundraisers for vets-pkg-6 vo: as addy is sitting in 90- degree weather she says it was tough making the lemondae but not as hard as to what vets do for our county. sot: it takes work but by the end you like it because you can really make people happy. fundraisers for vets-ltag-2 so far - addy has raised nearly 50- dollars and all of that will go to the v-f-w. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah... the poppies sold were assembled by disabled veterans. / live weather tease live wx tease-live-2