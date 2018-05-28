Speech to Text for Veterans honored on Memorial Day in north Iowa

to memorial park cemetery. the color guard gave a 21 gun salute... followed by the playing of taps and a wreath laying ceremony for a number of different military groups. / mason city is not the only community taking time to remember those who served. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick has been at a number of memorial day events today already... he joins us live now from another one in dougherty... brian?xxx maplive:150th memorial day dougherty, ia google earth 2018 google st patricks cemetery.jpg amy i am at st patricks cemetery in doughtery where a memorial service is a little under thirty minutes away from getting started. memorial day services-lintro-2 i started the morning at clear lake's memorial service where people gathered in front of the seawall for the raising of the flag as well as wreath laying ceremony. mason city also held an event at memorial park with a police escort-- but it all started at the the clear lake v-f-w where locals are getting a chance to honor their family and friends who have passed.xxx memorial day services-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:honoring local military members clear lake, ia natural sound the clear lake marching band playing the star spangled banner natural sound and a flag raising ceremony kicked off the memorial day celebration in clear lake, but not before many, including denny carmody, had a chance to look on and remember their loved ones at the clear lake v-f-w. it's just great to this board right here see all these guys up here all decease veterans that includes denny's father lloyd carmody who served during the end of world war two-- lloyd is one of more than 400 local veterans whose faces are on the board which shows veterans who have passed in the clear lake area-- and it is carmody's father that helped him make his own decision to join the military during the vietnam war. memorial day services-pkg-3 he served did what he thought was right and i do right thought was right memorial day services-pkg-5 this is the second year the clear lake v-f-w has put this board together, but this year it is taking a lot more effort to complete in time for the holiday. 3 lowerthird2line:john aslakson coast guard this year a lot of photos came in last month so it's very labor- intensive thank goodness i'm retired so i have the time memorial day services-pkg-6 aslakson is one who helped put the display up and says the number of pictures that came in doubled from the year prior... but being able to commemorate local veterans is something he takes pride in, especially being a 24 year veteran himself. it's such a joy to listen to the comments because they will go up and say that's my dad that's my husband that's my grandfather and while carmody says he is glad to be able to honor his father for his service as well as all the other veterans who have passed, he feels it needs to be done more frequently. this is something that we should think about your round the way we live how we live was all because of this and i just think that people need especially nowadays people need to honor more and more / memorial day services-ltag-2 again - the event here in dougherty is going to take place in just a few minutes - so there is still time to find a spot. amy there will also be a memorial at the saint patricks school gym at seven thirty-- that's a good way to stay out of this heat as well. in doughtery brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / thank you brian. another memorial day service is taking place tonight at whalan town hall in fillmore county. that event starts at 7. / when we come back, we'll take a look at