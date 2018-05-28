Speech to Text for Shortage of paramedics and EMTs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shortage-intro-2 it's a big problem for rural areas and it's trickling down to rochester as well - a shortage of trained emt's and paramedics. kimt news 3's katie lange joins us live in the rochester studio... katie how are emergency responders looking to fix this problem?xxx paramedic shortage-lintro-2 as a way to combat the dwindling numbers - mayo clinic began its own paramedic program in 2014. but even that is not filling all of the open positions within the mayo system. shrinking numbers. and it's being felt across southeastern minnesota.xxx paramedic shortage-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:national emt and paramedic shortage st. charles, mn they're the first line of defense. "it takes a certain person to do what we do. i always tell our emt's that it is a gift" kristine engstrand is just one of 18 volunteers on st. charles ambulance. "we do anywhere from about 350 to 400 calls around our area" the department has two ambulances. paramedic shortage-pkg-3 "the first one is scheduled and mandated by the state. we have to have 2 emt's minimum and they have to be nationally certified, which is an extra exam we have to take." paramedic shortage-pkg-4 it's a tight pinch being felt across the region. "it is difficult definitely to fill those days staffs." st. charles has gone so far as to offer financial perks to new recruits. "what we do is actually pay for their schooling as an incentive. they do need to stay with us for two years. " but many of them will leave - looking for new opportunities - "we have some emt's that this is a stepping stone or rn's." meaning the shortage is on-going. "the profession as a whole the salaries are low people have to do very stringent education to do what we do. that costs money and when the salary and pay scale is not supporting that it is a big deterrent." an emt shortage. typically means a paramedic shortage. dan anger directs mayo's paramedic program.and tells me they have nine open full-time paramedic positions within the mayo system. "it has been taxing on some team members to fill extra shifts and go above and beyond the call of duty per say to help out and cover those shifts." katie meyer was part of the first class that graduted from mayo clinic's paramedic program in 2016.and dan patterson. graduated this month. paramedic shortage-pkg-5 "i did know that there was a shortage but i don't think that's why i decided to become a paramedic" paramedic shortage-pkg-6 so what's the difference between an emergency medical technician and a paramedic. more than you might think. paramedic shortage-pkg-7 "to become and emt you have to take a one semester college course usually around 150 hours give or take where they learn life- saving maneuvers - basic life support, trauma care." paramedic shortage-pkg-8 paramedics need more schooling. hands-on training - and can do more invasive techniques. . paramedic shortage-pkg-9 "very extensive hospital skills from iv's and medications that we can give all the way up to some of the procedures that we can perform such as surgical airways." paramedic shortage-pkg-10 an experience those in mayo's program are given. meyer and patterson agree that the profession is a selfless one. "when a mother gives you their sick child and asks you to take care of that child, there is a lot of responsibility there." "we see our patients when they are generally having the worst time of their life and it feels really good to be a part of making that a little better." .it's a sentiment shared by engstrand. "it is the love of the profession that really keeps us going and that keeps that commitment because it is a strong commitment". / lowerthird2line:katie lange klange@kimt.com the demand for emts and paramedics is expected to continue. according to the bureau of labor statistics - more than 30- thousand new jobs are set to become available before 20-26. from the rochester studio - katie lange - kimt news 3. / as another avenue to curb the shortage. anger says the mayo paramedic program is considering recruiting in high schools to pique students interest in medicine at a young age. /