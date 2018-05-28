Speech to Text for Air quality alerts issued

the minnesota pollution control agency and the iowa department of natural resources have issued air quality alerts for much southern minnesota and north iowa today. air quality extreme heat-vo-1 lowerthird2line:air quality alert albert lea, mn people all throughout our area feeling the effects of that alert today - all thanks to the heat. k-i-m-t storm- team 3 chief meterologist tyler roney tells us that the light wind and high temperatures are causing the alert. mary jo volkman walks her dogs every morning in albert lea. she tells us that around this time this year... it isn't normally this hot.xxx air quality extreme heat-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mary jo volkman albert lea, mn that's crazy for it to be the end of may to have it that hot and humid. when i opened the door letting out the dogs this morning at 6 in the morning it was like already hot and humid you can just tell. the alert will remain in effect until 7 tonight in north iowa and 8 p-m in southeast minnesota. / enjoying the heat-vo-3