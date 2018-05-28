Speech to Text for '100 Deadliest Days' begins in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are traveling back today from their memorial day destinations... and officials want people to be extra cautious on the road as today marks the start of the 100 deadliest days in minnesota. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live overlooking highway 52 in rochester... calyn?xxx 100 deadliest days-lintro-2 amy - traffic is pretty steady here on highway 52. the 100-day stretch is a push to remind drivers to be safe on the roads throughout the summer... whether they're on four or two wheels.xxx 100 deadliest days-mpkg-1 100 deadliest days-mpkg-3 wayne luck has a motorcycle... 100 deadliest days-mpkg-4 i rarely take it out, knowing that somebody's gonna hit me, i'm gonna die or get mangled up. 100 deadliest days-mpkg-5 but even when he's driving in his car on minnesota roads... he still sees people disobeying traffic laws. he says that makes him a defensive driver. people use your eyes. i ride a bike, motorcycle. everyday, i'm constantly moving my head making sure i'm not gonna get hit. and i've almost been hit many times. / 100 deadliest days-ltag-2 officials encourage drivers to look out for each other on the road... watch their speeds... buckle their seat belts.... and always drive sober. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. this 100-day stretch lasts through labor day. last year - 121 people were killed in that time period on minnesota's roadways. / it's an