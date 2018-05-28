Speech to Text for 100 Deadliest days on the road

marks the start of the 1-hundred deadliest days on minnesota roadways. preliminary numbers show the stretch of days last year accounted for a little over 30- percent of all traffic deaths in 20-17. live kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live overlooking highway 52 in rochester with the reminders authorities have for drivers - and one man's experience on the roads. the friday before memorial day is typically when people hit the road for their long weekend... and today is when they usually head back home. one driver i spoke to says safety on the road is an everyday battle. wayne luck considers himself an experienced driver... but says driving on roads today can be scary. people not stopping for stop lights, stop signs, cutting through when you got the right-away, people in left turn lanes making a right turn in front of you when you're in the right turn lane, people speeding. so far in 2018, preliminary numbers from the department of public safety show at least 109 fatalities on minnesota roadways. that's compared with 113 at this time last year. and luck calls that dispicable. when i was growing up, you hardly heard of stuff like that. now it's everyday, everyday. and i've had friends killed in vehicle accidents because of somebody else and what can you do? as always - authorities are reminding drivers to watch their speeds... avoid distractions... buckle their seatbelts and drive sober. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. thanks calyn. this 100-day stretch lasts through labor day.