Speech to Text for Local Sports (5/26)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state champion newman knights baseball team is starting it's season about how we all expected... undefeated so far winning their first two in shut out fashion... tonight they keep it going with a tough test in cedar falls.... this is game two of their doubelheader... ? newman is up 3?zip to start the fourth but give up two runs and then this luke anhalt hits one hard to left for cedar falls... what a grab by jace leininger but