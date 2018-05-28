Speech to Text for forecast 5.28.2018

forecast is up next./// welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we're looking at another potentially record setting day this memorial day, with highs forecast to make it back into the mid to upper 90s across the region. other than the heat, we'll also be dealing with an abundance of sunshine and calmer winds from the southwest. sunscreen, hats, loose clothing, and plenty of water will be necessary for any outdoor memorial day plans you or your family may have. tonight, clouds will increase slightly with lows falling back into the upper 60s ?? still well above the average for this time of the year. the sunshine continues into tuesday with winds picking up from the southeast. our next real chance for rain begins tuesday night and through wednesday, with showers likely and a few embedded thunderstorm s possible. we dry back out by thursday with temps returning to the 80s for the rest of the week. today: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper 90s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 60s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: lower 90s. winds: south southeast at 5 thanks jon. coming up next... we take