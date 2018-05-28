Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

forecast 5.28.2018

forecast 5.28.2018

Posted: Mon May 28 05:26:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 05:26:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for forecast 5.28.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

forecast is up next./// welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we're looking at another potentially record setting day this memorial day, with highs forecast to make it back into the mid to upper 90s across the region. other than the heat, we'll also be dealing with an abundance of sunshine and calmer winds from the southwest. sunscreen, hats, loose clothing, and plenty of water will be necessary for any outdoor memorial day plans you or your family may have. tonight, clouds will increase slightly with lows falling back into the upper 60s ?? still well above the average for this time of the year. the sunshine continues into tuesday with winds picking up from the southeast. our next real chance for rain begins tuesday night and through wednesday, with showers likely and a few embedded thunderstorm s possible. we dry back out by thursday with temps returning to the 80s for the rest of the week. today: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper 90s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 60s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: lower 90s. winds: south southeast at 5 thanks jon. coming up next... we take
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
The Memorial Day Heat Wave continues with temperatures falling slightly through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events