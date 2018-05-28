Speech to Text for 1 in 2 doctors are experiencing burnout

health care professionals care for others on a daily basis... but research is showing they're not always taking care of themselves. especially when it comes to their mental health. according to the american foundation for suicide prevention... physicians have higher rates of burnout ? depression and suicide risk. mayo clinic's doctor phil hagen is a physician who treats other physicians and explains one of the biggest barriers keeping them from getting treatment is the stigma surrounding it. "to some extent we're occupationally trained to not pay attention to symptoms that we have or the fact that we're not taking care of ourselves so one of the things that we as providers need to say is okay, take time out, stop being the doctor, think about taking care of yourself, or if you have a symptom do what you tell your patient to do and go get care." so what are institutions like mayo clinic doing to reverse the alarming trend?