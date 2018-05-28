Speech to Text for Memorial Day 2018

as you wake up this morning on this memorial day?? one area veteran is asking you take a second to reflect on what today is all about. we want to introduce you to gabriel haugland. he's been serving in the iowa national guard for 14 years now! this memorial day is also his enlisting anniversary. he tells kimt he'll never forget breaking the news to his family during the holiday get?together. when haugland was deployed to afghanistan he lost a dear friend named brent mahor. it's for this reason he says memorial day now means more than ever to him and his family./// i think it's important for the community to attend the local events, listen to the speakers, say thanks to a veteran who's probably there because they lost a friend. he says his hope today is for people to focus on celebrating freedom rather than feeling bad or sad. he says soldiers happily serve and hope youre grateful. haugland says to do just that today. be grateful and spend the day reflecting and celebrating what it means to be an today is of course memorial day... and all across the area a number of celebrations will be taking place to honor the men and women who have died serving our country. but one event is working to raise money for a memorial that would do just that everyday of the year. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in rochester this morning. annalisa good morning. nearly two decades ago ? the soldiers field veterans memorial was built and dedicated to honor the men and women who died serving our country. thousands visit the memorial every year free of charge ? and like anything ? it takes money to maintain. season?by? season costs are completely reliant upon donations ? no tax dollars have ever been used to care for the memorial. local veteran scott eggert explains why he continues to support the memorial./// "so the wall behind me is a wall of remembrance and that's what this weekend is about those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. so it's us being good stewards of taking care of that." in honor of memorial ? a rochester hy? vee will be hosting an grilling event. live in rochester... annalisa pardo... a portion of all proceeds from the grilling event at hy?vee will go to the veterans memorial fund.