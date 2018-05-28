Speech to Text for Memorial Ceremony in Preston

many have tomorrow off as part of memorial day weekend. but for some... this holiday weekend is more than just having an extra day off from work or school. it's about remembering those who served our country... and paying tribute to their families who mourn their losses.xxx (nat: 21 gun salute into taps( as a bugle signals taps& people gather at the minnesota state veterans ceremony to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for our country. we hear the word hero every day, but it's these soldiers who are the true heroes because they are willing to give their lives for something bigger than themselves. dave and kay swensen are no strangers to the sacrifice& as their son curtis was killed in action in april 2010. no family should be asked what's been asked of you. and no family holds greater place of honor in this nation, than gold star families. the cemetery is raising this honor and remember flag for the first time this memorial day weekend& to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and their families. a holiday weekend to show gratitude to those that are gone& like joanne ward's husband james& my husband didn't view himself as any kind of a hero, he just signed up for the navy because his older brothers had both served. who now lays to rest next to other soldiers and heroes& and it was simply, he felt it was today's memorial service also served as a call to action to take care of the veterans who come home from war. for a full list of memorial day services in our viewing area... you can find it on our website...