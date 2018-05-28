Speech to Text for Marching the Med City Marathon

the oppressive heat and humidity... it wasn't enough to deter one runner from honoring the women and men who serve in our armed forces this memorial day weekend. kimt news three's annalisa pardo was by his side during the run and has his story.xxx < people warmed up, and laced up, before a hot half marathon run. for united states veteran walter franz, that meant suiting up in full uniform. the american flag typically is on your right shoulder in the configuration it would be if it was flying... way to go mam. so i do it kind of as a remembrance and honor thing. marching over 13 miles... "let me here that thumping sound" with a 30 pound knapsack on his back a salute to the men and woman serving in the u?s armed forces. it's a light load. the men and woman who are currently in uniform, when they put on their full gear, their body weight goes up thirty to 80 pounds. walter's marathon goal's go to finish, (laugh( and that he did ? this is america ladies and gentlemen, with a warm welcome across the finish line. here he comes let's make some noise for the kernel! this was walter's fourth year completing the marathon in uniform... he plans to do it next year