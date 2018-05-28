Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Crash sends three to hospital

Three people are sent to the hospital in a two-vehicle accident in Rochester.

Posted: Sun May 27 20:48:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun May 27 20:48:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Crash sends three to hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people are sent to the hospital in a two?vehicle accident in rochester. it happened on 20th street and south broadway avenue early this evening. rochester police tell kimt a honda was on 20th street looking to make a left hand turn... when an s?u?v heading south blew through a red light. the driver of the s?u?v was transported to saint mary's for chest pain... the other passengers in the vehicle were not hurt. as for the young couple in the honda... they too were taken to the hospital. police tell us the pregnant woman said she was experiencing abdominal pain... we are told all injuries are non?life threatening. the heat
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
The Memorial Day Heat Wave continues with temperatures falling slightly through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events