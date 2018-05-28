Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Garage Fire in Byron. Homeowners Gone for Long Weekend

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a garage fire in Byron.

Posted: Sun May 27 20:47:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun May 27 20:47:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Garage Fire in Byron. Homeowners Gone for Long Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire crews in byron were battling more than just flames today... they were up against extreme heat as they put out a garage fire. it happened at 819 3rd street northeast just before 2? this afternoon. authorities tell kimt the fire started in the garbage, before spreadingto the garage and melting part of a car in the driveway. they were able to stop the flames before they reached the house. fire crews say the homeowners were out of town for the holiday weekend... damages are estimated at 30? thousand dollars. to help combat the high temperatures... gold cross was on?scene to help rehab firefighters.///
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
The Memorial Day Heat Wave continues with temperatures falling slightly through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events