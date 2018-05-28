Speech to Text for Garage Fire in Byron. Homeowners Gone for Long Weekend

fire crews in byron were battling more than just flames today... they were up against extreme heat as they put out a garage fire. it happened at 819 3rd street northeast just before 2? this afternoon. authorities tell kimt the fire started in the garbage, before spreadingto the garage and melting part of a car in the driveway. they were able to stop the flames before they reached the house. fire crews say the homeowners were out of town for the holiday weekend... damages are estimated at 30? thousand dollars. to help combat the high temperatures... gold cross was on?scene to help rehab firefighters.///