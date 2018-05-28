Speech to Text for Nashua-Plainfield High School mourning the loss of a student

joining us ? i'm calyn thompson. and i'm katie lange. we're learning tonight that a student at nashua? plainfield high school in iowa... has died this memorial day weekend. very few details are being released at this time... but we do know the teen is from from a rural community... the nashua? plainfield area is just south east of mason city... take a look at this message posted on the high school's facebook page... it reads... "all of us at nashua? plainfield were saddened to receive news last evening of the passing of sam hake, one of our 11th grade students. we will be providing counseling support for our students on monday morning starting at 9 ? in the junior high commons. it goes on to say... sam will be remembered by his friendly smile and demeanor." due to sam's sudden death ? the high school band will not perform tomorrow at the nashua memorial day services. we have put calls into the chickisaw county