Nashua-Plainfield High School mourning the loss of a student

A student at Nashua-Plainfield High School in Iowa has died this Memorial Day weekend. At this time authorities have released very little information.

Posted: Sun May 27 20:45:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun May 27 20:45:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

all of us at nashua? plainfield were saddened to receive news last evening of the passing of sam hake, one of our 11th grade students. we will be providing counseling support for our students on monday morning starting at 9 ? in the junior high commons. it goes on to say... sam will be remembered by his friendly smile and demeanor." due to sam's sudden death ? the high school band will not perform tomorrow at the nashua memorial day services.
