Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-27-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just a record setting day, it was a records smashing day in terms of the heat with highs in the upper 90's. evening clouds should provide a small reprieve from the heat but with little wind and some humidity, stay hydrated through the afternoon and evening and be heat smart. we will see more record setting temperatures for memorial day with highs in the middle to upper 90's and a bit more humidity making feels like temperatures push 100 degrees. this heat will lead to a few showers and storms to bubble up in the afternoon and evening for memorial day. tuesday's temperatures will remain in the lower 90's with sunshine to start and more isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. wednesday, storms push through for most of the day lowering high temperatures to the middle 80's. we should remain in the 80's for the rest of the week with plenty of sun for thursday and friday. more rain chances will return saturday night and into sunday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: middle to upper 60s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. memorial day: partly cloudy/isolate d pm storms. highs: mid to upper 90s. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. monday night: partly cloudy. lows: middle to millions in the southeast