Band Festival Royalty and Awards

Awards were announced and a new king and queen were crowned for the 80th Annual North Iowa Band Festival.

there is also some new royalty in mason city to introduce you to tonight... this is a picture of... katie hirv of rockford and shaden tweeten from forest city... this afternoon they were crowned band festival queen and king. if you're curious about who took home first place for the marching band awards... clear lake middle school took first place in it's category... class 1 a's first place went to northwood kensett high school... lake mills high school... snagged the top prize for class 2a... and class 3
