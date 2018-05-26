Speech to Text for 80th Annual North Iowa Band Festival

full stop at it is a big day in north iowa as the largest marching band competition in the midwest took to the streets and it was a hot one. k?i?m?t news three's brian tabick is speaking to those who endured the heat to enjoy the festival... as well as how those in charge of judging graded each band. natural sound the sound of merideth willson's 76 trombones means the beginning of the 80th band festival and everyone is ready including clifford boyer and marjorie sheldon. lake mills maybe clear lake natural sound for the 80th year of the parade, it is only fitting that the theme is 80's as in 19? 80's games, movies you name it. natural sound but being able to play like this natural sound takes time. just show up everyday for band prayer practice and work your hardest and practice a lot so that when you meet the judges you can put on your best preformance?? and know what they are looking for. the effectiveness of the music and the visual inhale it all blends together and projects on the street while each judge is always watching out for the best school marching band for this year, they are also planning for the future. natural sound we can verbalize our commentary we can email them out to the directors and help improve for the next parade so that the thousands of people watching like clifford and marjorie can enjoy every last band and float. natural sound festivities aren't done yet?? for a full list of this weekend's events you can head to our website k?i?m?t dot com and find this story under local news.