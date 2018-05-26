Speech to Text for Two-car accident in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon./// a two car accident sends one person to the hopsital this afternoon in rochester.. this is video from the scene ... at 16th street southeast and broadway... police tell kimt a black truck was going west when it made a u?turn... striking a white car in the eastbound lanes. the driver of the car was taken by ambulance to the hospital ? with what police are calling a minor head injury. they tell us the driver of the black truck will likely be cited for failing to yield ? because he did not make